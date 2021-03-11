Comparing IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71% Aurora Mobile -32.00% -37.58% -19.00%

IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 8.69 $502.70 million $2.32 40.49 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 4.83 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IHS Markit and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

IHS Markit currently has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.65%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

