Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 7.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 2,150,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,401,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

