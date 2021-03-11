Computer Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

