CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 6.4% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.24. 345,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 469,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

