Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

