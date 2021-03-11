ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:WISH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.
In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
