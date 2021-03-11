ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

WISH opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

