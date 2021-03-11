Contrasting Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 8 0 2.80

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $3.47, suggesting a potential upside of 66.93%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.60 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.89 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93% Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

