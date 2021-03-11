Contrasting FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FSD Pharma and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 194.65 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.35 MediWound $31.79 million 4.80 $4.95 million $0.08 70.00

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediWound beats FSD Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

