Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), but opened at GBX 7.88 ($0.10). Cora Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

In other news, insider Robert Monro acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

