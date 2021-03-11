Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) PT Raised to $42.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Core-Mark by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

