Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CFO R Tony Tripeny Sells 44,795 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

