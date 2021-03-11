Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 8% Higher

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s stock price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.09. 564,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,107,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

