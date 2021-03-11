Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $399.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $323.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average of $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

