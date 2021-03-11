Covesting Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $136,303.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00705969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00066444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.