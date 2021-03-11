Cowen Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Market Perform

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,881,475.05. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

