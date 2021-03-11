Craig Hallum Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $500.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $396.17 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $398.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

