Craig Hallum Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $500.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $396.17 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $398.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.
In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
