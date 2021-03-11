Credit Suisse Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $126.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.