Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $72.64 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.