Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $461.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $470.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

