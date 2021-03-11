Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

