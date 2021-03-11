Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.