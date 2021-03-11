Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $8,708,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 898,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,656,000 after buying an additional 514,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

MXIM stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

