Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $840,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

SPOT opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.00 and a 200 day moving average of $291.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.