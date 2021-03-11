Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,029 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

