Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit