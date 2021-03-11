Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

