Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

