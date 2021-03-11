CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Down 73.7% in February

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

In related news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

