Critical Review: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PolarityTE and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cellectis 0 1 3 0 2.75

PolarityTE presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.77%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given PolarityTE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62% Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $5.65 million 14.79 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.38 Cellectis $22.99 million 40.29 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.98

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectis beats PolarityTE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

