Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 5,227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.96. 23,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,363. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.96. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

