Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of CWK opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

