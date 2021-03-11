CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.58

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 9436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 471,356 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.