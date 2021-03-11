CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

