CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

CYBR stock opened at $146.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

