CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.49 and last traded at $146.41. Approximately 1,164,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 635,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.78.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

