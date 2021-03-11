CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.49 and last traded at $146.41. Approximately 1,164,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 635,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.78.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit