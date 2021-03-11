CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

