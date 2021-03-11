Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 325.0% in February

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CYRBY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 13,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.94. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.