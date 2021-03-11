Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 325.0% in February

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CYRBY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 13,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.94. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.38.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.