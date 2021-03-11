D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

