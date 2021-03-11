D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $857,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,836 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

