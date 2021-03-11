D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

