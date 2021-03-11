Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.