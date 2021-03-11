Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.99 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

