Daniel S. Kelly Sells 1,500 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $75.03.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

