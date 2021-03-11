DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $8.26 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $79,997.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,525.02 or 0.99744434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00106686 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

