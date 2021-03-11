Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.91. 94,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,204. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after buying an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

