DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

Shares of DRIO opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.