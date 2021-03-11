DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

