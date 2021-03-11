Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.27.

DAR opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

