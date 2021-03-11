Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $78.52 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

