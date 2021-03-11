DATA (DTA) Market Cap Reaches $11.57 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $193,217.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00051957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00708351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.